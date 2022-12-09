12 Days of Great Falls Cheer: Volunteering

It’s another of the 12 Days of Great Falls Cheer and while I’m far behind, didn’t want to let this one slip by.

It’s a great time to volunteer, or learn about volunteer needs throughout the community and get involved throughout the year.

12 Days of Great Falls Cheer: Day of Giving

Here’s a few ideas from some local nonprofits.

Alliance for Youth

The Youth Resource Center could use the following:

Drivers after school (1 hour commitment 3-4 p.m.)

Transformational Learning pickup (1 hour commitment 1-2 p.m.)

Help us serve dinner (1 hour commitment 5-6 p.m.)

Hang out with the youth (1-4 hour commitment 3-7 p.m.)

Annual special events (Back 2 School Blast for example) Contact Logan Wren lwren@allianceforyouth.org or 406-750-2157 to volunteer. 12 Days of Great Falls Cheer Great Falls Rescue Mission The Great Falls Rescue Mission has quite a few volunteer opportunities at all three shelters and individuals may sign up online at their convenience: volunteer.gfrm.org . They’re looking for service project groups to finish painting at both the Men’s and Women’s Shelters. The mission will supply all the paint and supplies. The mission also needs meal servers for lunch (11:15 a.m.-12:15pm) and dinner (5:45-6:30 p.m.) at the Men’s Shelter. Dec. 19-22, the mission will be wrapping Christmas gifts for their families and the men and women in the Recovery Program. Volunteer shifts are: 9 a.m. to noon; 1-3 p.m.; 3-5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Individuals interesting in wrapping Christmas present should contact Lynne Staigmiller at lynne.staigmiller@gfrm.org or 406-761-2653. United Way of Cascade County The United Way of Cascade County has their 31 Days of Volunteering calendar again this year. The calendar will be up on their volunteer website and below. “A big part of our work is connecting people who want to give back with ways to volunteer through opportunities that truly impact our community. This time of year, we have lots of people reaching out to find volunteer opportunities. Some want to connect their kids with volunteer opportunities when they have a little downtime. But many want to celebrate the season in a meaningful way. So United Way began reaching out to our partners and the 65 nonprofits who have volunteer opportunities on our website to put together the 31 Days of Volunteering calendar. We try to have a mix of simple acts of kindness, date specific volunteer opportunities and ongoing needs,” Kim Skornogoski, UWCC’s marketing director, said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

