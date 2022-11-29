12 Days of Great Falls Cheer: Day of Giving

It’s the fifth day of the 12 Days of Great Falls Cheer and all about giving.

Great Falls is full of nonprofits with varying missions and services and most of them could use your support.

12 Days of Great Falls Cheer

Here’s a few ideas from some local nonprofits:

Great Falls Rescue Mission

For Giving Tuesday, the Great Falls Rescue Mission had several donors provide a $5,000 matching challenge donation. For every donation made, it will be matched dollar for dollar up to $5,000.

“That extra help is critical right now, as rising costs mean many people are struggling to afford the basics… gas, rent, even groceries. Because of the matching challenge, your Giving Tuesday gift will double the blessings of food, safe shelter and much more,” according to the Mission.

Those donations go toward:

Hot meals, one meal is just $1.89

Beds and blankets

Clothing

Biblical counseling and prayer

Job training

“Double your impact on Giving Tuesday by helping our neighbors who are hungry and homeless. Be a blessing to others now, when your gift will go two times as far,” according to the mission.

United Way of Cascade County

United Way of Cascade County brings people together to tackle our community’s biggest challenges.

Consider giving to United Way of Cascade County today. Watch your mail for our letter or give online.

For federal employees, UWCC has returned to the Combined Federal Campaign. To designate to UWCC, use the CFC #58552.

NeighborWorks Great Falls

NeighborWorks Great Falls received a $10,000 check for their endowment campaign from Steve King, president/ CEO of Montana Credit Union, bringing MCU’s total endowment donation to $20,000.

NeighborWorks Great Falls now has less than $538,000 left to raise to meet its goal of $2.5 million for its endowment campaign: A Place to Call Home.

Once fully funded, the endowment will provide NWGF with yearly funds to support its work to provide quality affordable homes and successful homeowners in Great Falls and Cascade County.

NeighborWorks Great Falls challenges the other community credit unions and banks to join together to help finish the campaign. Great Falls credit unions and banks had the foresight to create NeighborWorks in 1980, along with other community partners, because they saw the need for revitalization of the original townsite and to provide people with resources to buy a home, according to a release. Today, many of these same financial institutions continue to support NeighborWorks Great Falls.

Local banks, credit unions, and financial institutions are asked to donate a one-time gift or multi-year pledge to help ensure that NeighborWorks Great Falls continues to help families attain affordable, quality housing and to continue our work revitalizing the communities’ neighborhoods.

Learn more about NeighborWorks Great Falls’ endowment campaign at https://www.nwgf.org/give.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

