Fox Farm Road repairs delayed

Updated 4:15 p.m. Nov. 17

Cascade County has hired United Materials to make repairs to Fox Farm Road at about mile 2.24.

County Commissioners unanimously approved the $32,000 contract last week after the county public works department found damages to Fox Farm Road, near Comanche Trail Road, that were caused by a local contractor attempting to bore underneath the road, according to Les Payne, public works director.

County approves contract for Fox Farm Road repair

Since it’s a highly traveled road, public works staff reached out to United Materials, as the original builder of the road, to make the repairs quickly.

The work was scheduled to begin Nov. 21, but on Nov. 17, Payne said that after meeting with the local contractors, it was determined that it would be too cold and multiple gas lines in the area of road work could be affected.

Payne said the project had been put on hold until further notice.

For more information, contact the Cascade County Public Works at 406-454-6920.

The dollar amount of the contract doesn’t require the public bid process under state law, according to county staff.

The contractor that damaged the road didn’t have a permit for the work, according to county officials, and has agreed to reimburse the county for the cost of repairs.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

