County approves contract for Fox Farm Road repair

County Commissioners unanimously approved a $32,000 contract to United Materials for a repair to Fox Farm Road.

The county public works department found damages to Fox Farm Road, near Comanche Trail Road, that were caused by a local contractor attempting to bore underneath the road, according to Les Payne, public works director.

Since it’s a highly traveled road, public works staff reached out to United Materials, as the original builder of the road, to make the repairs quickly.

The dollar amount of the contract doesn’t require the public bid process under state law, according to county staff.

The contractor that damaged the road didn’t have a permit for the work, according to county officials, and has agreed to reimburse the county for the cost of repairs.

