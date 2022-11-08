Election Day 2022

It’s Election Day and here’s what you need to know in Cascade County.

Polls are open until 8 p.m. at Exhibition Hall at Montana Expo Park.

The Cascade County Elections Office issued 35,400 ballots and as of Nov. 4, 19,021 ballots had been returned, according to Lynn Deroche, elections supervisor.

Ballots can be dropped off at Exhibition Hall and 325 2nd Ave. N. through 8 p.m. Nov. 8.

Registration is also available at Exhibition Hall on Election Day, but be prepared for long wait times.

A sample ballot is available here.

Questionnaires from the county candidates for contested races and information on marijuana related questions and the city code change for a municipal judge is available here:

Election 2022: Candidates, ballot initiatives

Polls close at 8 p.m. and we’ll post initial results as soon as their available and will update them throughout the evening.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

