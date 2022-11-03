Alluvion hosting construction update meetings Nov. 9

Alluvion Health will host two public meetings on Nov. 9 at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. at The Newberry located at 420 Central Ave. in downtown Great Falls.

The public meetings will provide updates on the ongoing construction of the Alluvion Health at 601 Central Ave. project, formerly known as the Rocky Mountain Building.

At the public meetings, Alluvion Health officials, representatives from Sletten Construction, Nelson Architects, and True Mountain Capital, will present updates on the project including progress photos of the structure, a fly-through of the building, and mock-ups of the finished space, according to a release.

After the presentation, time will be allowed for public questions about the project.

Alluvion plans to complete the project in August 2024 when the building will reopen as a full-service clinic offering medical, dental, and behavioral health services, as well as pharmaceutical and lab services under one roof in downtown Great Falls.

Members of the public are asked to RSVP as light refreshments will be served.

Those who RSVP also have the opportunity to submit questions they wish to have answered during the presentation. RSVP for either time here.

