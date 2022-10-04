Coroner identifies man shot by law enforcement on Sept. 28

Officials have identified Daniel Joseph Sangrey, 49, as the man shot by law enforcement on Sept. 28.

Coroner R.J. Brown of Petroleum County, a civilian coroner, has assumed the case, as is standard in the case of an officer involved shooting, under state law. He will also handle the required coroner’s inquest into the shooting.

In a release, Brown said Sangrey’s body was taken to the State Crime Lab in Billings for an autopsy by the state medical examiner, as required by state law.

GFPD: Suspect killed in foot pursuit

The shooting is being investigated by the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation.

According to the Montana Department of Corrections, Sangrey had previous burglary, theft and criminal possession with intent to distribute charges and had been sentenced to prison for those offenses. DOC records indicate he had absconded from Probation and Parole.

On Sept. 28, Great Falls Police Chief said that members of the Violent Offender Task Force, which includes GFPD, the U.S. Marshal Service and Probation and Parole, were looking for Sangrey on a no-bond warrant around 8 a.m. that morning.

GFPD partnerships with federal agencies helped catch 311 criminals so far this year

They made contact with the suspect at a residence on the 200 block of 16th Avenue South around 9 a.m. That led to a foot pursuit and the suspect, who was carrying a weapon, was shot and killed by police, Newton said during a Sept. 28 press conference.

According to GFPD, the suspect was known to the task force and had previous contacts with law enforcement.

City officials continue discussion of potential public safety levy

Newton said the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the incident, as is standard procedure following a police shooting.

Newton said no one else was physically injured in the incident.

GFPD adding resources for violent crimes, drugs [2018]

He did not take questions during a noon press conference and said they would release more details when they become available.

Nikki Breen and Leah Romero have been charged with obstructing justice in relation to the incident.

The county attorney’s office requested bail be set at $10,000 for Breen and $2,500 for Romero.

According to court documents, Breen lied to police about Sangrey being in her residence at 16th Avenue South. Romero also lied to officers about Sangrey being in the residence. According to court documents, Romero admitted to police about using drugs and driving around with Sangrey about 30 minutes before cops arrived at the house and that multiple people knew he was at the residence.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

