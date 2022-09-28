GFPD: Suspect killed in foot pursuit

Updated 12:30 p.m. Sept. 28

Great Falls Police Chief Jeff Newtown said that law enforcement officers working together as the Violent Offender Task Force were looking for someone with a no bond warrant around 8 a.m. Sept. 28.

They made contact with a suspect at a residence on the 200 block of 16th Avenue South. That led to a foot pursuit and the suspect was shot and killed by police, Newton said.

The agencies involved included the Great Falls Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service and Probation and Parole, he said.

Newton said the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation will investigate the incident, as is standard procedure following a police shooting.

Newton said no one else was physically injured in the incident.

He did not take questions during a noon press conference and said they would release more details when they become available.

There was a large police presence in the area of 18th Avenue South and 2nd Street South for the morning of Sept. 28. By 11:45 a.m., there were fewer police vehicles present but the area was still cordoned off as the investigation continues.

The public is still asked to avoid the area while officers investigate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

