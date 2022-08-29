ATF offering reward for information on gun store burglary

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, in conjunction with the Great Falls Police Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation, the trade association for the firearms industry, are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the theft of firearms from Groves Taxidermy and Firearms, a federal firearms licensee.

Groves Taxidermy and Firearms, located at 1201 10th Ave. S., Unit 200, in Great Falls, was burglarized at 1:30 a.m. Aug. 18 and GFPD responded to the initial report. ATF industry operations investigators have also responded to the store and are conducting an inventory to determine the exact number of firearms stolen.

ATF seeking information on pipe bombs found in Great Falls [July 2022]

ATF is offering a reward of up to $2,500, which will be matched by NSSF for a total reward of up to $5,000. This reward is part of a larger national cooperative initiative between ATF and NSSF in which NSSF matches ATF’s reward in cases involving the theft of firearms from federally licensed firearms retailers.

Anyone with information about this crime should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or the GFPD at 406-455-8599. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website at www.atf.gov/contact/atftips. Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

