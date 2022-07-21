ATF seeking information on pipe bombs found in Great Falls

Law enforcement officials found two pipe bombs in Great Falls on July 4 and now the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Explosives is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.

On July 4, the ATF, Great Falls Police Department and Malmstrom Air Force Base’s explosive ordinance disposal unit responded to 2000 block of 9th Avenue South to investigate a homeowner’s discovery of two suspected homemade destructive devices, or pipe bombs, in their residential backyard while mowing the lawn, according to a release from the ATF.

The two pipe bombs were made of metal pipe containing nuts, screws, bolts and other shrapnel. They were wrapped in cellophane with an exposed fuse.

Neither device detonated and no one was injured. Evacuations and shelter in place orders were in effect until the devices were rendered safe.

Officials believe the devices may have been placed anytime between mid-June and July 4.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $5,000 to anyone with information related to this investigation.

Tipsters should contact ATF at (888) ATF-TIPS. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov or through ATF’s website.

Tips can be submitted anonymously using the Reportit app, available from both Google Play and the Apple App store, or by visiting www.reportit.com.

