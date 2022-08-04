Cascade County implements fire restrictions

Cascade County has implemented Phase 1 fire restrictions.

“Due to the ongoing increase in fire danger and a pattern of high winds throughout Cascade County our DES coordinator has polled the rural fire chiefs regarding the implementation of Stage 1 fire restrictions. The chiefs overwhelmingly support the immediate implementation of these restrictions,” according to a county release.

The County Commission concurred with that request and declared a fire emergency in the county.

The following Stage 1 fire restrictions have been implemented:

open burning is prohibited;

campfires are allowed only in a developed recreation site or improved site where developed campfire rings are provided;

smoking is permitted only within an enclosed vehicle, inside a building, or in an area where at least three feet in diameter is cleared of all flammable materials;

campers are only allowed to cook using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels and can be turned on and off;

all fireworks are prohibited. All exploding targets (available for sale to recreational shooters) are also considered a pyrotechnic product and are also prohibited;

persons using charcoal briquettes are allowed only on private property in a “backyard” barbeque located in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

These restrictions shall be in place until altered or removed by the Cascade County Commission.

For more information, please contact Cascade County’s Disaster and Emergency Services at 406-454-6900.

On Aug. 3, Great Falls Fire Rescue responded with rural fire departments to a grassfire that started near 13th Street South close to the former Ayrshire Dairy.

The fire spread rapidly and threatened structures inside the Mount Olivet Cemetery, according to GFFR.

All structures were saved and no people or livestock were injured.

GFFR, Montana Air National Guard, Malmstrom Air Force Base, Black Eagle, Vaugh, Gore Hill and Sand Coulee fire departments.

