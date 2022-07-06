One person charged in relation to July 5 disturbance

Angel Cochran has been charged with a felony count of assault on a peace officer in relation to the July 5 disturbance that resulted in a Great Falls Police officer shooting a person.

No other charges have been filed at this time in relation to the incident, according to County Attorney Josh Racki.

Cochran was also charged with misdemeanor counts of obstructing a peace officer, disorderly conduct and possession of or unlawful attempt to purchase an intoxicating substance.

A GFPD officer arrived at the scene at 401 8th Ave. S. on July 5 while other officers were tending to another suspect. Cochran was “attempting to involve herself in the situation,” according to court documents.

Cochran had witnessed the disturbance and was being detained for a recorded interview at the police department when the officer noticed the smell of alcohol, bloodshot eyes and that Cochran was having difficulty balancing and speaking. She’s under 21, according to the court documents.

Cochran refused to identify herself, yelled and was uncooperative with officers as they tried to interview her. Due to her behavior, she was placed under arrest and was transported to the county jail. While the officer was attempting to secure her seatbelt in the back of the patrol vehicle, she kicked the officer in the groin area, according to court documents.

On July 5, GFPD responded to a disturbance at 3:49 a.m. in the 400 block of 8th Ave. S.

“The ensuing investigation resulted in an officer involved shooting involving a Great Falls police officer,” according to GFPD.

As of 11:05 a.m. July 5, the suspect who was shot is still being treated at Benefis Health System, according to GFPD.

The officer involved was treated for injuries at the emergency room and released.

Police have identified and located the other party they were looking for that morning and that person is in custody, according to GFPD.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation will be investigating the shooting.

The 400 block of 8th Avenue South will be closed for an extended period and the public is asked to avoid the area.

No further information is being released at this time, according to GFPD.

