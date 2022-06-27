Man charged for shooting, vehicle pursuit

Tyson Whiteplume has been charged in relation to the June 23 shooting and vehicle pursuit in Great Falls.

Whiteplume has been charged with aggravated kidnapping, two counts of assault with a weapon, criminal endangerment and negligent vehicular assault, all felonies, as well as misdemeanor counts of fleeing from or eluding a peace officer and obstructing a peace officer, according to court documents.

His bail was set at $500,000.

GFPD arrest suspect after shooting, vehicle pursuit

Great Falls Police responded to a domestic violence call around 8:20 p.m. June 23 and learned a female had been shot in the leg.

Officers located the Whiteplume, who fled in a vehicle, according to GFPD.

Officers pursued Whiteplume until he crashed on the 1500 block of 10th Avenue South, according to GFPD.

The crash resulted in minor injuries to an person uninvolved in the situation, according to GFPD.

Whiteplume was taken into custody and did suffer injuries and the gun was located at the scene of the crash, according to GFPD.

The female gunshot victim was treated at the hospital for her non-life threatening injuries, according to GFPD.

Several agencies assisted in the response and investigation and no further details are being released at this time, according to GFPD.

