Great Falls project among those invited to apply for housing tax credits

The Montana Board of Housing held a series of public meetings May 16-17 and invited eight affordable rental properties to apply for federal housing tax credits to build or rehabilitate affordable housing, including a Great Falls project.

The board chose the properties after listening to presentations from housing developers and interested community members seeking the opportunity to submit their full applications for federal housing tax credits and the board will award more than $29 million.

One of those projects is Carter Commons in Great Falls, where developers are requesting $6.4 million of housing tax credits to build 25 new affordable homes for seniors.

NWGF receives $6.1 million in low income housing tax credits for Baatz Building renovation

The project did not received the tax credits last year, when they were awarded to the Baatz Building project for permanent supportive housing.

“As Montana’s economy continues to strengthen and grow, new and established businesses will increase their workforces, and those workers will need a quality, safe, and affordable place to call home,” Montana Department of Commerce Director Scott Osterman said in a release. “These Housing Tax Credits will greatly support our housing partners, so they can build affordable homes for hard working Montanans and their families across the state,” Osterman added.

Business Bites: NWGF looking to purchase, renovate Baatz Building; Big River Ruckus in September; Allegra Printing moving; fireworks complaints at neighborhood councils; Downtown Block Party is Thursday; Snap Fitness expanding; Wellness 406 rebranding [2021]

This year, developers presented 12 new or rehabilitation projects. Montana will receive $29.75 million in federal tax credits for 2023.

At least four projects will be awarded the credits in October and will be ready to break ground by 2023, according to the state commerce department.

“We know an increasing number of families are struggling to keep up with skyrocketing rents throughout our state,” Montana Housing Executive Director Cheryl Cohen said in a release. “Increasing the supply of homes Montanans can afford is more critical than ever. The Housing Tax Credit program will deliver new and rehabilitated homes with an extended 50-year period of affordability.”

Hearing on need for affordable senior housing project on July 6 commission agenda [2021]

In 2021, the Board’s allocation of competitive 9 percent housing credits as well as tax-exempt financing 4 percent credits, funded the construction or rehabilitation of approximately 937 affordable rental units.

The properties chosen by the board to submit a competitive application for tax credits are:

Apsaalooke Nation Housing Authority Scattered Site Homes is requesting $6,435,000 of housing tax credits to rehabilitate 37 single family homes for families in Big Horn County.

Cabinet Affordable Housing is requesting $6,500,000 of housing tax credits to construct 24 new affordable family duplexes in Libby.

Carter Commons is requesting $6,400,000 of housing tax credits to build 25 new affordable homes for seniors in Great Falls.

Creekside Apartments is requesting $5,750,000 of housing tax credits to preserve 40 affordable homes for families in Missoula.

Meadowlark Apartments project is requesting $6,500,000 of housing tax credits to construct 30 new affordable homes for seniors in Butte.

Sage Grouse Homes is requesting $6,500,000 of housing tax credits to construct 26 new affordable homes for families in Miles City.

Valley View Village is requesting $6,500,000 of housing tax credits to build 31 new affordable homes for seniors in Helena.

Yellowstone Plaza is requesting $6,400,000 of housing tax credits to build 30 new affordable family homes in Belgrade.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

