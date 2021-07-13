Business Bites: NWGF looking to purchase, renovate Baatz Building; Big River Ruckus in September; Allegra Printing moving; fireworks complaints at neighborhood councils; Downtown Block Party is Thursday

NeighborWorks Great Falls is applying to the Montana Board of Housing for low income housing tax credits for their plan to purchase and renovated the Baatz Building at 400 2nd Ave. S. into permanent supportive housing.

The building has been vacant for several years and is in need of significant renovation as it was not well maintained as an apartment building prior to being boarded up.

NeighborWorks has a pending buy-sell agreement for the building and if successful in getting the tax credits, plans to add 24 permanent supportive housing units on the top two floors with supportive services on the main floor in an estimated $5 million project.

Permanent supportive housing is a concept that combines affordable housing assistance with voluntary support services to address the needs of chronically homeless people. The services are designed to build independent living and tenancy skills and connect people with community-based healthcare, treatment and employment services, according to the National Alliance to End Homelessness.

According to the alliance, permanent supportive housing has helped reduce chronic homelessness by 8 percent since 2007 and this type of housing can also increase housing stability and improve health.

“Permanent supportive housing has been shown to lower public costs associated with the use of crisis services, such as shelters, hospitals, jails and prisons,” according to the alliance.

NWGF officials discussed the project with Neighborhood Council 7 during their July 12 meeting and members were supportive of the project.

NWGF is partnering with Homeword out of Missoula for the project and if successful in getting the tax credits, begin construction in the fall of 2021 and open the facility in early 2024.

NWGF is competing for funding this cycle at the Montana Board of Housing with Carter Commons, an affordable senior apartment project across from Carter Park.

