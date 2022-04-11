Alluvion makes offer to purchase old Roosevelt School

The Great Falls Public Schools board voted unanimously to accept a $899,000 offer on the old Roosevelt Elementary School from Alluvion Health.

The board’s acceptance of the offer does not finalize the sale, as the agreement comes with several contingencies including Alluvion’s ability to secure financing for the purchase and remodel of the building, as well as the necessary zoning and permitting from the City of Great Falls.

City planning officials told The Electric on April 11 that they have had no contact from Alluvion related to the project.

GFPS buying duplex near Whittier for teacher housing; Roosevelt, Campfire properties listed

If the contingencies cannot be met, the parties are released from the agreement on Sept. 23, 2022, and the property would remain under GFPS ownership. If the contingencies are met, closing on the sale is set for October, according to the buy-sell agreement.

Alluvion’s plan for the Roosevelt schools is to “fill broadly identified gaps that create and inspire healthier lives in children and families,” according to Tyler Menzales, Alluvion spokesman.

GFPS approves real estate agent for Roosevelt, Campfire sale

Brian Patrick, GFPS business operations manager, told the school board that the real estate agent for the sale told his office that Alluvion intends to use the property for office space, clinic space and potentially lease space to speciality providers.

Menzales said that their plan for Roosevelt does not change their plans for the Rocky Mountain Building downtown, where abatement is currently underway.

Construction fencing has been installed with a lane closure on 6th Street North between Central Avenue and 1st Avenue north and construction will continue as planned, according to Menzales.

GFPS selling Roosevelt Elementary, Campfire house

A groundbreaking for the remodel at Rocky Mountain is tentatively scheduled for May 2022, Menzales said.

He said that the school board’s approval of Alluvion’s offer will allow Alluvion to finalize project costs and “implement existing funding opportunities in the coming months.”

Roosevelt School was initially approved for construction in 1911, but bids came in about $100,000 over budget, Patrick said, and it took until 1927 for construction to start with the initial building costing about $80,000.

Additions to the building were construction in 1939, 1950, and 1956. As a part of the 2016 master facilities plan the school was replaced by Giant Springs Elementary School. During the bond construction projects, it was used as a temporary school site during the construction of both Giant Springs Elementary School and Longfellow Elementary School.

The school was surplused by the board in June 2021, “because the property was determined to be obsolete, undesirable, or unsuitable for the school purposes of the district.”

In August 2021, the board approved the advertisement of request for qualifications for a real estate agent services and selected Catalyst Commercial as the agent.

A market data analysis including comparable properties was completed and the sale price was established at $899,000.

According to state law, funds from the sale of district property must be credited to the debt service fund, building fund,

general fund, or other appropriate fund, at the discretion of the trustees.

GFPS selling Roosevelt Elementary, Campfire house

Patrick said that the school board will determine the appropriate fund after the sale of Roosevelt has been completed.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

