GFPS selling Roosevelt Elementary, Campfire house

Great Falls Public Schools selling the former Roosevelt Elementary School and the Campfire house near Great Falls HIgh School.

The school board approved resolutions in early July of their intent to sell the properties.

There was a 14 day protest period that ended July 15 and no protests were filed.

As part of the $98 million facilities bond that voters approved in 2016, Giant Springs Elementary School was constructed to replace Roosevelt, 2501 2nd Ave. N., and it served as a temporary school during construction. Roosevelt also served as the remote instruction center during COVID-19, which shut down in-person learning for a time and some students opted for remote learning.

“It has been determined that it is no longer suitable for district use,” according to the staff report from Brian Patrick, GFPS director of business operations.

The Campfire house property was purchased with bond funds with the intent to add more parking by Great Falls High School, but zoning issues and costs to create the parking stopped the project. The district has since worked with the City of Great Falls to use a portion of Kranz Park to create more space for parking near Great Falls High.

Proceeds from the sale of the Campfire house will be used toward the new parking lot on school property next to Memorial Stadium, according to Patrick’s staff report.

Patrick said he’s working on the process to sell the properties, but that they will go on the market. We’ll update the story as the process solidifies.

