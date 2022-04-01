Volunteers needed for Ice Breaker

The 42nd Annual Ice Breaker Road Race is April 24 and the Great Falls Park and Recreation Department is looking for about 100 volunteers.

The race averages over 3,400 runners, joggers and fitness walkers annually.

Ice Breaker is April 24, registration open

All volunteers will receive a long sleeved Ice Breaker t-shirt and lunch on race day.

To volunteer for the Ice Breaker, sign up here.

For more information on the Ice Breaker, visit the website.

For questions regarding volunteering contact the Park and Recreation office at 406-771-1265.

