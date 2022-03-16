Ice Breaker is April 24, registration open

The 42nd Annual Ice Breaker Road Race is set for April 24.

It’s the first regular Ice Breaker event since 2019 due to COVID restrictions.

Registration is open Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Park and Recreation office at 1700 River Drive N. or online.

Special registration will be at Scheels in Holiday Village Mall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 16.

Registration moves to the Civic Center Convention Center on April 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., and race day from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A late fee of $2 per registrant will apply beginning April 18.

Register by April 17 to be included in the drawing for early registration. All participants who register during early registration will be entered into a drawing for prizes.

Registration forms are also available at Universal Athletic Stores and Scheels stores throughout the state.

Entry fees are:

$15 for ages 10 and under

$22 for 11 and older

$64 for a family of four (family of four includes parent(s) and dependents, ages 1-18 from the same household);

each additional youth in the same household is $12.

Each participant will receive a 2022 Ice Breaker long sleeved t-shirt, a unique finisher medal, and lunch after the race.

The awards ceremony will begin in the Convention Center at about 4 p.m. and will include prize drawings.

On race day, the schedule will include the following:

12:40 p.m.: Stretch/aerobics to music, front steps of Civic Center

1 pm.: 5-mile run starts

1:30 p.m.: lunch starts

1:40 p.m.: Stretch/aerobics to music, front steps of Civic Center

2 p.m.: 3-mile race starts

2:40 p.m.: Stretch/aerobics to music, front steps of Civic Center

3 p.m.: 1-mile race starts

4 p.m.: awards ceremony

For more information contact Park and Rec at 406-771-1265 or www.icebreakergf.com.

