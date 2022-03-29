GFPS approves facility projects

The Great Falls Public Schools board approved contracts in March for several construction projects.

The district received three bids for the Loy Elementary School ventilation and window replacement project and staff recommended approving the contract to Guy Tabacco Construction for $1,195,400.

The project is being funded with American Recovery Plan Act dollars, which are federal COVID relief funds, and bond funds, according to the district.

GFPS approves contracts for window, ventilation projects

The project was submitted to and approved by the Montana Office of Public Instruction for ARPA funds.

The board also approved a contract to United Materials for $1,052,552 for the Great Falls High School parking lot/practice field renovation project.

The district swapped land with the City of Great Falls for a portion of Kranz Park to create parking and maintain the football practice field and track and field area next to Memorial Stadium.

GFPS asking for rezone, aggregation of Kranz Park lots for parking lot, practice fields

The district worked with the to vacate 17th Street for the project and also to aggregate the parcels.

The district received three bids for the project and United Materials was the lowest qualified bidder, according to the district.

GFPS gets state approval for planned use of COVID relief funds for facility improvements

The project is being funded with a combination of bond, building reserve, general fund and athletic funds, according to the district.

The district is also planning to construct four new classrooms at Meadow Lark Elementary to address ongoing overcrowding and the long-term impact of a large kindergarten class this year.

GFPS approves substitute pay; plan for facility improvements using COVID-relief funds

The district put the project out for bid and received one bid that “was well over the amount we have available to spend,” according to Brian Patrick, the district’s business operations manager.

“We are currently studying all our options with advice from out building owner’s representative,” Patrick told The Electric in an email.

