GFPS approves contracts for window, ventilation projects

The Great Falls Public Schools board approved two contracts for ventilation and window projects last month.

The board approved a contract to WVH Enterprises LLC as the lowest qualified bidder for the ventilation and window replacement project at Valley View Elementary School.

The contract is for$1,333,600.

GFPS gets state approval for planned use of COVID relief funds for facility improvements

The project is being funded by the district’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds, which are federal COVID relief dollars. The district budgeted $1.317 million of ARPA funds for the project and will use bond funds for the remaining balance.

The board approved the project on Oct. 25, 2021 and the Montana Office of Public Instruction approved the project in December.

The district received three bids for the project and WVH was the lowest bidder.

GFPS approves substitute pay; plan for facility improvements using COVID-relief funds

The project includes replacing windows and air handling units, all work associated with replacing all finned tube control valves in all the classrooms, including removing portions of the cabinetry for access; and work associated with installing upgraded cooney freeze block coils in the air handling units, according to the district.

The board also approved a contract to Wadsworth Builders Company Inc. as the lowest qualified bidder for the ventilation project at C.M. Russell High School.

That contract is for $1,282,400.

GFPS planning to use ARPA funds for facility improvements, new classrooms

The project is also being funded with ARPA funds and was approved by the board in October 2021 and OPI in December 2021.

The CMR project includes all work associated with implementing CO2 based demand-controlled ventilation in the main building, installing cooney freeze block coils in the air handling units; and HVAC system commissioning.

