Western Art Week underway

Western Art Week is underway in Great Falls.

The event this week includes more than a dozen shows and events around the city.

For more information about the variou shows and events, as well as a daily calendar, go to the Visit Great Falls Montana website.

The C.M. Russell has added a new event to this year’s events with Charlie’s Miniature Roundup at The Newberry March 18.

The event is a sale of more than 60 small works, no larger than 144 square inches, from artists invited to participate by the C.M. Russell Museum board and the Russell Skull Society of Artists.

The Russell Auction will be in August.

The Out West Art Show and Auction is back at the Heritage Inn with auction events March 18-19.

