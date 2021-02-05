Western Art Week events set for March and August

Western Art Week events are typically held in March but were all canceled in 2020 and the events this year will be split between March and August.

“In March 2020, we thought COVID-19 would be done by September. In September, we thought for sure COVID-19 would be done by March 2021,” said John Godwin with the Out West Art Show and Sale.

Great Falls Montana Tourism said that they’ve been fielding questions about Western Art Week and that an enthusiast from Florida weekly asking for an update.

The event has expanded to 16 shows showcasing more than 700 artists, according to Mari Hazzard, of the tourism agency.

The festivities that make up Western Art Week in Great Falls are centered Charlie Russell’s birthday, March 19.

Several events will be held March 17-20 including the March in Montana at The Elk’s Lodge; an education symposium and sealed bid sale at the C.M. Russell Museum; and the Western Collectibles and Antiques Show at Montana ExpoPark with COVID-19 safety protocols.

Western Art Week activities will also be held Aug. 18-22 including The Russell auction that benefits the Russell Museum; the OutWest Art Show and Sale; Great Western Living and Design Show; Legends West; Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show and Sale; Jay Contway and Friends Show; Don Hanson and Jeff Walker Art Show; Wild Bunch Show; Studio 706 Show and Native American Artists Show.

“It’s very important to understand that Western Art Week is not moving, we can’t change Charlie’s birthday, but for some of us, for now, March is still just too much of an unknown and some of our show models are unable to accommodate the unknowns. I however, am very excited about the opportunities that await in August 2021,” said Chuck Fulcher of the Great Western Living and Design Show.

ArtsFest Montana is set for Aug. 13-21 and during the event organized by the Business Improvement District, more murals will be installed throughout downtown.

Details and updates are available at www.WesternArtWeek.com.

