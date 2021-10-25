GFPS planning to use ARPA funds for facility improvements, new classrooms

During tonight’s meeting, the Great Falls Public Schools board will be asked to approve a facility plan using some of the district’s federal American Rescue Plan funds.

The board reviewed the plan with staff during an Oct. 11 work session.

County requests tax recertification for GFPS budget, Calumet tax reduction

The infrastructure projects cover student and staff safety, apply to the district’s strategic plan; update and improve air quality and address overcrowding at Meadow Lark Elementary School, according to the staff report.

The district also received $22.13 million in ARP funds that must be spent by 2024.

Cost projections include design, construction, improving, renovating and equipping the identified projects, according to staff.

GFPS approves real estate agent for Roosevelt, Campfire sale

During the Oct. 25 meeting, the board will be asked to formally approve the plan to:

replace windows and air handling units at Valley View, Loy, Sunnyside, Sacajawea and Riverview elementaries and C.M. Russell High School. From the ARPA funds available, there’s not enough to complete the window project at Loy so some Elementary Building Reserve funds are also being used;

construct four new classrooms at Meadow Lark to address ongoing overcrowding and the long-term impact of a large kindergarten class this year.

The district is using Hulteng Inc. CCM as their building owners representative, which provided the following cost estimates:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

