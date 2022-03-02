Feasting in the Falls business profiles: Rockies Kitchen + Bar

Business name: Rockies Kitchen + Bar, responses by Manager Brad Reynolds

Location: Great Falls International Airport (Second Floor)

For readers who may not be familiar, tell me a little bit about you and your business.

The Rockies Kitchen + Bar opened in the Great Falls International Airport in 2019, with locations on landside (pre-security) and airside (after the security checkpoint). Anyone can join us for breakfast or lunch at our landside restaurant, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily.

What is one way the community can help to support your business best (besides of course purchases)?

Spread the word. Once customers try our food, they keep coming back, but there are still locals who have never heard of us. We’d love it if folks would tell their friends about the Rockies Kitchen + Bar or invite them up for one of our special events!

What’s something people may not know, that you would like them to know about your business?

Anyone can eat at the Rockies Kitchen + Bar. You don’t need a plane ticket to join us. We have restaurants on both sides of TSA. Customers can stop by the Rockies Kitchen + Bar any day, between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., on the second floor.

What is something unique about your business?

The parent company, Oakwells, also owns the event center on the third floor. This provides us opportunities to host fun events, like our Breakfast with Santa and our Easter Brunch, in a large space with a beautiful view.

Has the pandemic sparked any kind of innovation at [Restaurant Name] that you have kept doing?

Yes, two things that were hit hard by the pandemic were airlines and restaurants. As a restaurant in an airport, we had to be creative to encourage customers to come at a time when air travel was low. One idea that was a hug success was “Italian Night,” which we have continued to hold monthly since 2020. This dinner event, typically held on the third Thursday of the month, provides customers an opportunity to enjoy some great homecooked Italian food. We offer 3-5 entrees, and each comes with unlimited salad and garlic bread. We always have appetizers, desserts, and kid-friendly options on the menu as well–and customers 21+ often take us up our $10 bottomless wine special. People have a lot of fun and never leave hungry!

Anything else customers should know about supporting local food establishments during Restaurant Week and beyond?

There are a lot of great places to eat in Great Falls. We hope you’ll get out and enjoy as many as you can–and we hope you’ll make the Rockies Kitchen + Bar one of them!

