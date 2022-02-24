Feasting in the Falls 2022

Feasting in the Falls is back.

The second annual collaboration between The Electric and the Great Falls Take Down and Take Out group is Feb. 28-March 6 with about 30 participating restaurants, bars and coffee shops.

Great Falls has an abundance of local eateries and watering holes and we support them year round, but enjoy having a little extra fun with them for our version of restaurant week.

For the week, participating restaurants, bars and coffee shops will be offering a range of specials, discounts and featured items.

We’ll also have a couple of giveaways, so watch our social media pages for updates.

Feasting in the Falls has more participants this year than our first year and we’re already making plans for next year and the event continues to grow.

So get out there, eat, drink and support local. Try new things, visit your standbys and remember your favorites for June when The Electric will open the third annual Great Falls Greats contest.

*How we did it: The Electric and the GF ake Down and Take Out page emailed restaurants, bars and coffee shops that participated last year and everyone we could think of to invite them to participate. We also publicly posted the sign up form multiple times. The following list includes those who opted to participate and submitted their items.

Crooked Tree

Buy one drink get one half off at Crooked Tree this week.

Mighty Mo

The Mighty Mo has invented another dill pickle pizza as their Feasting in the Falls special. This one has a chipotle ranch base, buffalo chicken, red onions, pickles from Enbar and a dill drizzle.

Not Your Mama’s Nutrition

$2 off any combo and Not Your Mama’s Nutrition will have a featured shake and tea.

Morning Light Coffee Roasters

Morning Light will offer their Valentine’s Day flight for the entire month of February.

The new March flights will begin March 1 and those details will be updated here this weekend.

Anyone who orders a flight during Feasting in the Falls week can enter into a gift card drawing.

Clark and Lewie’s, Sip ‘n Dip Lounge

Weekly Night Specials

Monday: Beef or chicken fajitas

Tuesday: Clark and Lewie’s beef pastys

Wednesday: Homemade pan fried chicken

Thursday: Steak and shrimp

Friday: Prime rib

Saturday: Seafood platter

Celtic Cowboy | Darkhorse Hall

Beer Pairing Dinner with Katabatik Brewing Company is 6 p.m. on March 3.

The Darkhorse Social Club cordially invites you to an intimate beer pairing dinner in the Wine Snug. Join us and Katabatik Brewing Company and enjoy all they have to offer, paired with seasonal plates. The evening starts with an amuse-bouche, followed by four more courses and beer paired with each course. A casual, but fine dining experience you won’t want to miss! Katabatic Brewing Company is a production brewery with taproom in Livingston. Limited seating and tickets are only available online here. Price is $75 per person.

Celtic Cowboy

The Celtic Cowboy will be offering The Huntsman Board for $20. A savory selection of house-made sausages of pork, chicken and lamb, accompanied by eclectic sauces and seasonal garnish.

Hempl’s Bakery

Featured item for the week: Hempl’s Bakery Champagne Cake

Porkie D’s Soup to Go

This week at Porkie D’s get a free small soup for every large soup purchased.

Portage Supper Club

Get 10 percent off your meal this week at Portage Supper Club.

Colored Snow

Colored Snow is offering 20 percent off your entire order this week.

The Sting Sports Bar

The Sting has awesome huge three-piece wings served every day. On “Wing Wednesdays” get any amount; any sauce flavor; or naked wings for $1 each. Sauces include Original Hot, Bourbon Sriracha, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Honey BBQ Habanero, Sweet Sriracha, Garlic Parmesan and Stingin’ Honey Garlic.

The Sting also has a kids menu, which is available here.

Teriyaki Madness

At Teriyaki Madness this week, buy one bowl, get another for FREE with purchase of two drinks, using the coupon below.

5th & Wine

This week at 5th & Wine, there’s several specials for you to choose from.

Lunch Special: 3 street tacos – Handmade corn tortillas with choice of Blue Peruvian shrimp or Pitman Farms chicken topped with cilantro succotash, cojita finished with limon verde crema

Dinner Special: Frijole negro ceviche with an avocado limon verde crema and rioja crema served with handmade corn totopos (mini corn tortilla chips)

Brunch Special: 3 scratch made buttermilk pancake tacos stuffed with River Bear bacon and sausage, scrambled eggs, maple smoked cheddar and Crown Maple amber syrup

Drink Special: Serving the specials with choice of Flybird Margarita Wines (Paloma, lime, blood orange, strawberry, passion fruit, prickly pear and watermelon cucumber), Spicy Mama Mimosa or Golden Triangle Brewing Jalapeno Honey Hefeweizen beer for $2 off.

Elevation 3330

There’s a steak crustini appetizer as well as a taco special on Tuesday at Elevation 3330.

Schulte’s 38th Street Store & Coffee House

This week at Schulte’s, there’s a few options to choose from.

Daily deli specials throughout the week such as two for $2.50 on burritos, tornadoes, pizza stix, corn dogs, egg rolls.

Free drip coffee with purchase of breakfast burrito or breakfast sandwich in the coffee house.

The Rockies Kitchen + Bar

The Rockies Kitchen and Bar is located on the second floor of the Great Falls International Airport.

Daily, February 28-March 4

50 percent off new cocktail selections from 11 a.m to 3 p.m.: Purple Cosmo*, Cucumber Gimlet*, Aperol Spritzer, Old Fashioned, Moscow Mule*, Chuck Norris, Brandy Alexander

*Made with local spirits

Tuesday, March 1

Taco Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: Three soft shell tacos (beef or pork), rice and beans for $7

Thursday, March 3

Burger and Beverage Special from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.: $3 draft beer or free fountain pop with purchase of any burger

Sunday, March 6

Feasting in the Falls Breakfast Buffet from 9 a.m. to noon:

$15.95 adults, $8.95 children 12 and under

coffee and juice included in pricing

$10 bottomless Bloody Marys and Mimosas

Tracy’s Family Diner

This week at Tracy’s Family Diner, get half-priced wine and $3 pints of beer. Half off appetizers.

Street Burgers

This week at Street Burgers, get $3 pints of beer. $2 off street tacos. $2 off all loaded fries. Free beer on Sundays with purchase.

The Block

$2 off with purchase of two full size sandwiches with coupon below at The Block.

Double Barrel Coffee House Cafe

Free mini sweet biscuits will be handed out daily to all patrons while supplies last. A free treat from Double Barrel to the community we love! Pick from one of four daily flavors while supplies last.

Mrs. Wright’s Pastys

Get a lunch combo: a pasty, gravy, coleslaw and a drink for $11.99 this week at Mrs. Wright’s Pastys.

Pit Stop and Classic 50’s

Get $2 off growler fills for Black Eagle Brewery beer at the Pit Stop and Classic 50’s and 15 percent off an appetizer when you mention that you saw it on Facebook.

3-D International

The 3-D has several specials this week:

$2 off all appetizers all week

$4 micro cans all week

$2 off top shelf martinis all week

Pizazz

Pizazz will be featuring their house special cabbage rolls, get a pan (feeds 4 to 6) for $25 (regularly $30), ready to pop in the oven, heat and eat. Made from fresh ingredients!

PIzazz will be offering sample tastings of our new Huckleberry line, The Galloping Goat is a local company featuring unique huckleberry products like Montana Bar Fight and Bourbon Huckleberry Jam.

Heidelberg Lounge

Heidelberg Lounge is a local neighborhood bar with a friendly inviting atmosphere. We pride ourselves on the big mug! We will be doing $1 off the steins or $5 for $5 in the casino for all days when you stop in and mention “feast of the falls.”

Borries Supper Club

Borries is offering a free well drink, domestic draft or house pour of wine with any meal purchase. Just notify your server for “feast of the falls discount.”

Fire Pizza

Fire Pizza is serving their bone broth French onion soup this week.

KellerGeist

Feasting in the Falls Craft Cocktail of the week is $6 at KellerGeist.

Brunch special: free dessert crepe with brunch purchase. Crepes are Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Electric City Coffee

They’ll have daily specials all week and we’ll have that updated list on Sunday, so check back or check their Facebook page.

Nourish

Nourish has a Yogurt Basics class on March 1. Sign up on their Facebook page.

Harvest Craft Kitchen

Harvest Craft Kitchen will be offering daily lunch and breakfast deals. Watch their Facebook page for the details during the week.

True Brew EspressGO

True Brew EspressGo will be featuring their Sunburst Red Bull soda.

