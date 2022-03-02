CourseCo gives golf update; commission approves fee increase

City Commissioners voted unanimously to increase golf fees during their March 1 meeting for the city’s two public courses.

The city contracts out management to CourseCo and the company also gave it’s annual update on golf operations during the commission’s work session. The contract began in 2019 and last fall, commissioners approved a three year extension through 2025.

City considering increased golf fees

Michael Sharp, CourseCo’s president, told commissioners the company and city had made improvements and upgrades at both courses over the last year.

Under the management agreement, the city still owns both Eagle Falls and Anaconda Hills and is responsible for capital improvements. CourseCo pays the city a management fee, which has been increasing since the company took over the courses in 2019.

In 2020, the courses saw an increase in usage.

City renews golf management contract

“COVID has been sort of a silver lining for the golf industry,” Sharp said.

In 2020, there were 45,611 rounds played between the two courses, up from 37,874 in 2019.

The number increased in 2021 to 47,361 rounds, Sharp said.

Most of the play was by passholders and Sharp said that meant local participation is increasing.

CourseCo gives annual update on golf operations; commission approves increased golf fees [2021]

Tournaments also increase from 1,243 rounds in 2020 to 2,510 rounds in 2021, he said, bringing more people to the courses.

Revenue increased from $1.45 million in 2020 to $1.68 million in 2021, Sharp said.

That’s up over the $1,096,271 in revenue generated by both courses in 2019.

Sharp said that about 10 percent of the population plays golf and they’re working to develop programming and events to bring the other 90 percent to the courses.

He said they did some community events in 2020, though they were hindered by COVID. He said they worked to bring those back in 2021 and are looking to add new events and programs in 2022.

“It’s been a challenging two and a half years for staff,” Sharp said, managing COVID rules and keeping the courses open.

Jeff Stange, manager for both courses in Great Falls for CourseCo, said that on paper, Eagle Falls gets more usage, but it’s open year-round so there are more rounds.

During the season, he said the play is even between the two courses.

Sharp said they hope to be in Great Falls for the long-term.

He said they agreed to the initial shorter three year contract since city officials weren’t sure it would work in Great Falls and they wanted to see proof.

“We were able to do so,” Sharpe said and the contract was extended.

Sharp and Stang said the increased golf fees were modest and needed to keep up with course improvements and operating costs.

“It’s a fair increase,” Sharp said and that he thinks golfers understand since they can see the improvements that have been made.

Stang said they’ve had positive feedback and “we’re doing everything we can to keep those fees as fair as we can keep them.”

Course managers have had discussions about allowing winter use at Anaconda Hills, but without water service there, it would be complicated in the winter. They’ve also discussed allowing cross country skiing at Eagle Falls, but haven’t make that decision yet.

Commissioner Rick Tryon said, “you guys are doing a great job.”

