City considering increased golf fees

The City Commission will consider increasing golf fees for the city’s two municipal courses during their March 1 meeting.

The city contracts with CourseCo for management of its two municipal courses, Eagle Falls and Anaconda Hills.

Fees were last increased in 2021 and according to staff the increase is needed to help offset costs for operation, administration, equipment replacement, capital-improvement, debt and labor costs associated with the the two courses.

Under the management agreement, CourseCo pays a fee back to the city and the amount has been increasing since the company took over management of the courses.

The city’s golf fund has struggled over the years and has been subsidized by the city’s general fund.

The CourseCo payments have been decreasing the golf fund’s debt but it’s still hovering around $1 million.

In fiscal year 2021, CourseCo paid the city $330,000 and $264,000 so far in the current fiscal year, which began July 1, 2021.

The city is still responsible for capital improvements at the golf courses.

The city’s Golf Advisory Board reviewed the proposed increases during their Feb. 23 meeting and voted to recommend that the commission approve the increases.

Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the proposed increases during their March 1 meeting.

The proposed fee increases are:

