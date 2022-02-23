County COVID case rate continuing decline

Cascade County added 677 new COVID-19 cases over the last week, bringing the cumulative total to 23,869.

The new case rate is 118.9 per 100,00, continuing the decline over the last few weeks, but is still a high rate of community transmission, according to the City-County Health Department.

The case rate is the average of daily new cases over the last week and is calculated on Wednesdays.

There were two new COVID related deaths over the last week, according to CCHD.

The new positivity rate is 15.8 percent, according to CCHD.

Over the last week, there were 136 new breakthrough cases, bringing the total since February 2021 to 2,501.

Breakthrough cases are those in which a fully vaccinated person tests positive for COVID after receiving the initial series of the vaccine, which is two doses for Pfizer and Moderna and one for Johnson and Johnson.

In Cascade County, 93,544 total doses have been administered and 37,845, or 50 percent of the eligible population, have been fully immunized, according to the state dashboard.

According to state data as of Feb. 18, 11 percent of children aged 5-11 were fully vaccinated and three percent were partially vaccinated. Of those aged 12-17 years old, 35 percent were fully vaccinated and four percent were partially vaccinated.

As of Feb. 21, there were 12 COVID patients hospitalized at Benefis Health System. Of those, four were vaccinated. None were in the ICU or on ventilators, according to Benefis. The state hospitalization report showed 18 COVID patients on Feb. 21.

There were 142 non-COVID patients hospitalized at Benefis, according to the state’s weekly report.

Three COVID patients and 14 non-COVID patients were hospitalized at Great Falls Clinic as of Feb. 21, according to the state report.

There were 13 active cases within Great Falls Public Schools as of Feb. 22, according to the district.

