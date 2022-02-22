Malmstrom lowers health level

Malmstrom Air Force Base officials have lowered their Health Protection Condition to Alpha.

The decision was made Feb. 22 at the recommendation of the base’s public health emergency team, due to decreased risk of community spreak among the base population and the percentage of vaccinated personnel, according to a release.

Malmstrom raises health level; omicron confirmed in Cascade County

With the change, mask wear is no longer required on the installation by individuals who are fully vaccinated, with limited exceptions, according to the release.

Masks are still required in the clinic, child development center and youth center.

The base went back to HPCON Bravo in January due to an increase in cases on base and in the community due to the omicron variant, according to a release.

“Over time the data local to our base has improved noticeably and allowed us to update our posture accordingly,” Col. Anita A. Feugate Opperman, 341st Missile Wing commander, said in a release.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

