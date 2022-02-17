City seeking grant for Mansfield Theater improvements

City Commissioners voted unanimously during their Feb. 15 meeting to approve the city’s application to the Montana Preservation Grant Program to fund a project dedicated to improving the interior of the Mansfield Theater “while maintaining the historic character of the facility.”

Commissioner Rick Tryon said, “we really, really need to do this.”

The city is submitting a grant application for $500,000 to the state that will, in part, pay for repairs to the ceiling and seating in the theater.

The city would contribute a $586,567.18 match to the project to cover all costs, according to staff.

The Civic Center, which houses the theater, was built in the 1930s under the Works Progress Administration, which was created by President Franklin Roosevelt’s New Deal program in 1935.

The last large scale overhaul of the ceiling was in 1940, according to city staff, and since then, age and water damage have stained, damaged and loosened tiles that need replacement.

The seating was installed in 1939, and is likely original, as staff said the theater was completed that year.

The seating has grown uncomfortable and noncompliant with modern standards as the seats are five-inches slimmer than those installed in modern theaters, according to staff.

The city has been discussion replacing the seats since at least 2013 and a number of fundraising efforts have been started over the years.

“The Mansfield Center management team has worked diligently to research avenues of addressing the concerns above in a manner that will not alter the historic designations assigned to the Great Falls Civic Center and the Mansfield Theater. Materials and installation methods have been selected that will maintain the aesthetic character of the theater while adhering to historic factors. Estimates were requested with these factors in mind,” according to the staff report.

Work on the project would be scheduled for summer months to minimize conflict with traditional theater events, such as the Great Falls Symphony.

Stt said that ideally, work on the theater will be scheduled to be done at the same time as the Civic Center roof and HVAC installations.

The project would restore the theater ceiling and replace the seats while “maintaining historic fixtures and appearance to maintain historic designations,” according to staff.

The entire project is an estimated $1,086,567.17.

If the city is selected for the $500,000 grant, the city will provide the remaining funds.

City staff are also considering using some of its federal COVID relief funds for the projects and depending on the determination for that funding, the Mansfield Theater project would likely be funded through multiple sources and the grant would reduce the amount needed from those sources, freeing up those funds for other city projects.

