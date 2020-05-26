Mansfield Theater gets fresh coat of floor paint with donation

The Great Falls Community Concert Association donated $1,000 to the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts and the funds were used to repaint the floor of the theater.

The theater floor was last painted in 1996. The painting project began in April and was completed in mid-May.

Since most of the Mansfield Center events have been postponed due to COVID-19, staff members were able to complete the painting project in addition to other deferred maintenance projects, according to a city release.

“On behalf of the city and the Mansfield Center for the Performing Arts Advisory Board, I would like to thank the Great Falls Community Concert Association for their donation and support of the performing arts in Great Falls,” Owen Grubenhoff, Mansfield events manager, said in a release.

The Mansfield Center is open for business and has room for social distancing.

For room rentals and reservations, call Grubenhoff at 455-8510 or ogrubenhoff@greatfallsmt.net.

