Homicide victim identified; GFPD has person of interest in custody

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter has identified the man killed on Jan. 5 at 2nd Avenue South and 9th Street as Jeremiah George Henry Garrett III.

He was a 41 year-old male from Great Falls.

Man wanted in connection to downtown assaults turns himself in to GFPD

Slaughter said an autopsy was performed and the cause of death was a gunshot and the death was ruled a homicide.

The Great Falls Police Department said on Jan. 21 that they have a person in custody on unrelated charges who is a person of interest in the homicide investigation.

GFPD is not identifying the person of interest at this time.

Around 8 a.m. Jan. 5, GFPD responded to 2nd Avenue South and 9th Street for reports of a disturbance. On scene, officers located a deceased male, identified now as Garrett, outside a residence with a gunshot wound.

The street was closed for hours that day while officers investigated and GFPD said at the time there was no threat to the public.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

