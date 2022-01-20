Man wanted in connection to downtown assaults turns himself in to GFPD

On Jan. 20, Zachary Schmitt, 20, walked into the Great Falls Police Department to turn himself in.

He was wanted in relationship to assaults on transients in the downtown area in October.

According to GFPD, he was arrested on outstanding warrants and transported to the Cascade County Adult Detention Center.

Schmitt’s bond was $3,640, according to GFPD.

“We do expect Schmitt will face further charges in the coming days,” according to GFPD.

Det. Will Fleming of the GFPD is continuing to investigate several incidents surrounding this matter.

“We appreciate the public’s support and information regarding these incidents,” according to GFPD.

Last week, the GFPD asked for the public’s help in finding Schmitt in connection to the downtown assaults.

The assaults reportedly occurred in September and October 2021.

GFPD seeking information on downtown assaults

In December 2021, officers arrested 18-year-old Caleb Lee Swanson for his involvement with October assault.

According to GFPD, they likely won’t be able to charge anyone for the September assault as it appears through the investigation to have been a mutual altercation that involved a bat. In those cases, they often charge both people or neither.

The October assault appears to have been unprovoked, according to GFPD.

“The GFPD is aware these assaults affected many members of the community. This was apparent when several community members participated in a candlelight vigil for the victims. The GFPD takes crimes against all members of our community seriously and appreciates the assistance of community members in helping to solve these types of crimes,” according to GFPD release.

