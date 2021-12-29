CCSO receives additional funding for drug dogs

The Cascade County Sheriff’s Office received additional funding from the state for their working dogs.

The county was awarded a $10,000 grant from the Montana Marijuana K9 Replacement Program in October and in December was awarded an additional $3,303 through the Montana Department of Justice.

CCSO has purchased a new drug dog, Kilo, a German Shepard, which is currently being training in Tennessee.

In February, the department’s newest K9 handler Deputy Evan O’Neill will join the dog for about four weeks of training.

Kilo will be a narcotic detection and tracking dog, like their other patrol dog Dutch. Neither are criminal (bite) apprehension dogs, according to CCSO.

CCSO also has Cade, an electronic detection dog.

The department sold its marijuana dog, according to Sheriff Jesse Slaughter.

The department purchased Dutch in 2020 with a $8,950 contract between CCSO and James Harris of Cookeville, Tenn.

County considering multiple contracts for drug dog, response teams and jail communications The dog purchase is being funded by the Sheriff’s Legacy Foundation, a local nonprofit. In 2019, the county purchased Zeke, the marijuana dog that it has since sold. County approves contract for CCSO electronic detection dog Cade was also purchased in 2019 and was funded with an $11,000 anonymous donation.

