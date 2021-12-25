Local groups feeding airmen for Christmas

Several local groups are feeling the troops again this holiday.

Joann Gogo spearheaded the effort and teamed up with the Enbär/The Block partners again to provide about 130 meals for airmen at Malmstrom Air Force Base and the Montana Air National Guard who are working on Christmas Day.

The Christmas dinners are funded by Enbar, Gogo, the Military Affairs Committee and the Great Falls Association of Realtors.

“I absolutely love that we once again, have the privilege to provide meals to our service members working this Christmas Day. We thank them and appreciate them for their service and the sacrifice they make every single day to keep our nation safe,” Gogo said.

A handful of volunteers will also be helping package and deliver the meals on Saturday. They’ll be delivered to security forces and the fire departments on the bases, among others.

“We are happy to feed the forces once again this holiday season,” said Mike Hallahan, managing partner at Enbär. “Our troops give so much and we’re happy to give back this holiday season to them.”

Gogo said that the meals wouldn’t be possible without Hallahan, his team, and the other sponsors and their generosity.

“We are sincerely grateful for his commitment to our military members and his willingness to be part of this special occasion,” she said of Hallahan.

Hallahan, other Enbär partners, some staff and volunteers give their time on the holiday, as they did last Thanksgiving and Christmas, to prepare the meals that will be delivered to the airmen working that day.

