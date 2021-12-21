GFPS addressing threats; investigating former employees

There were no incidents in Great Falls Public Schools on Dec. 17, the day officials were monitoring schools and increased police presence due to a national TikTok challenge.

GFPS operated normally that day, but increased the police presence for the day.

Superintendent Tom Moore said that they dealt with some copycat issues out of a post from Utah that some students at Great Falls High and Glacier High School caught and tried to pass on social media as a local threat.

GFPD working with CCSO, schools about TikTok challenge; GFPS will operate normally Dec. 17

Moore said they investigated those issues and there was no credible threat locally. He said that no disciplinary action taken in relation to that.

Over the weekend, GFPS was made aware of a threat to North Middle School around noon on Dec. 19.

North Middle student arrested related to Dec. 19 threat

The district and the Great Falls Police Department began their investigation and notified the public that evening.

The district determined there was no credible threat and school operated normally on Dec. 20.

GFPS, GFPD investigating threat report at North Middle School; all GFPS schools operate normally Dec. 20

Moore said that there were about 200 students absent on Dec. 20, but some were due to illness.

He said that all the school resources officers were at North on Dec. 20 and that he and Assistant Superintendent for Secondary Education walked the halls at North on Monday morning.

Moore said it was business as usual that day and later in the afternoon, GFPD detectives and SROs were able to get the information they needed to charge a 13-year-old student with intimidation, a felony.

GFPS says threat at CMR was unfounded

Moore said the student is out of school pending a threat assessment and administrative hearing, under the GFPS policies. That process is usually done within 10 school days, but the holidays may impact that timeline, and whether the student is in the Juvenile Detention Center.

GFPS is also dealing with an investigation into two employees who were in the buildings and grounds department.

Moore said that on Nov. 3, he was made aware of allegations that two people in that department were engaged in behavior and activities that violated the districts business policies and procedures.

GFPD says unfounded threat at GFHS, asks public to rely on official sources

On the advice of legal counsel, GFPS’ human resources director and a third party outside investigator, the district launched an internal investigation into those allegations, Moore said.

As a result of the internal investigation, on Nov. 22, the former director of buildings and grounds was placed on leave pending dismissal by the school board, which occurred during their Dec. 13 meeting. Another employee resigned as a result and that was also finalized at the Dec. 13 school board meeting.

GFPS addresses process for threat investigations

There is an ongoing investigation by GFPS and details of the case have been turned over to GFPD, Moore said.

The Electric will provide an update on this story once the investigation is complete and more details are available.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

