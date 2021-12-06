GFPS says threat at CMR was unfounded

Great Falls Public Schools officials said in a Dec. 6 statement that they were made aware of a possible threat of violence on Dec. 3 at C.M. Russell High School.

The possible threat involved a potential school shooting, according to GFPS, and was investigated throughout the weekend and is continuing with the Great Falls Police Department.

“The administration and police are working with the parent of the reported student, as well as the student. He is currently not in school,” according to GFPS.

In their statement, GFPS officials said on Dec. 6 that at the end of the school day, “investigators have received one first-hand account, reported after initial information was made available to parents and the public. Upon investigation it was found to not be in reference to the current situation at CMR, but stems from an incident that happened in August. At this point, the investigation has not produced any first-hand or second-hand reports that corroborate this event. Thirty to 40 individual interviews have been conducted with no confirmation that the event happened.”

School opened as normal on Dec. 6 though GFPD had an increased presence in an abundance of caution, according to officials.

“While the investigation continues, CMR Administration and GFPD are reasonably certain that this event was exacerbated by rumors. Two students have admitted to spreading false and malicious rumors and are receiving consequences,” according to GFPS.

On Dec. 5, the district said it had been made aware of the threat and investigated through the weekend.

“The result of the investigation proved the threat of violence to be unfounded, stemming from second-hand rumors,” the district said.

In November, the district and GFPS investigated a threat of violence at Great Falls High School that was also deemed to be unfounded.

The Electric has asked the district about the communication process for such threat investigations and will be following up this week. Many parents have raised questions about how and when they are notified regarding threat investigations in schools.

