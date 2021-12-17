City offices closed for holidays

City offices will be closed for the Christmas holiday on Dec. 24 and Dec. 31 for the New Year’s holiday.

The Great Falls Public Library will close at 3 p.m. on Dec. 24, and Dec. 31. They will be closed all day Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.

The Community Recreation Center and the Animal Shelter will be closed Dec. 24-25 and Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

Over the winter break, the Community Recreation Center is offering a School’s Out Fun Days for school-age children in kindergarten through 6th grade. Activities will include roller skating, bowling, swimming, Christmas crafts and games in the gym. For more information, call 406-727-6099.

There will be no changes to the residential or commercial sanitation collection schedule during the Christmas and New Year’s holiday weeks.

Great Falls residents are encouraged to recycle their live, unflocked Christmas trees from De. 27 through Jan. 7 at Meadowlark Park or Malmstrom Air Force Base’s Balfour Beatty Community Center. For more information, contact Public Works at 406-771-1401 or Republic Services at 406-761-2545.

The city’s online services are available over the holiday and can be accessed at:

City of Great Falls: https://greatfallsmt.net

Citizen Complaint & Request Form: https://greatfallsmt.net/community/online-citizen-complaint-request-form

Library: https://www.greatfallslibrary.org/

Mansfield Box Office Ticketing: https://ticketing.greatfallsmt.net

Municipal Court Fines: https://www.citepayusa.com/

Park & Recreation Registration: https://parkandrec.greatfallsmt.net/

Parking Citation Payment Portal: https://greatfallscitations.rmcpay.com/

Utility Bills https://ipn2.paymentus.com/cp/cogf

