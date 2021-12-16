City swearing in new officials, hosting open house Dec. 21

New elected officials in the City of Great Falls will be sworn in at 5 p.m. Dec. 21 in the commission chambers upstairs at the Civic Center.

The Honorable Municipal Court Judge Steven B. Bolstad will be performing the swearing-in ceremonies for Mayor-Elect Bob Kelly, Commissioners-Elect Joe McKenney and Susan Wolff, and the newly elected Neighborhood Council representatives.

Election 2021: Results

Following the swearing-in ceremonies, the city is hosting an open house until 6:45 p.m. in the Civic Center Missouri Room.

“This is an opportunity for residents to thank outgoing City Commissioners Mary Sheehy Moe and Owen Robinson for their service and to wish them a farewell, and to meet their newly elected city commission members, Neighborhood Council representatives and city officials,” according to the city.

The open house will be held in place of the commission’s regularly scheduled work session. Light refreshments will be served.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend.

