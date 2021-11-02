Election 2021: Results

9:45 p.m. update

Preliminary votes are in for the municipal elections in Great Falls, Belt and Cascade.

As a reminder, only those living within the boundary of those incorporated areas was eligible to vote.

About 29,000 ballots were issued, according to the Cascade County elections office.

Of those, 13,372 ballots have been counted so far, about 200 ballots remain to be counted.

The results are not considered final until the county has conducted a canvass and the County Commission certifies the results.

City of Great Falls

Mayor

Fred Burow: 4,795

Bob Kelly (incumbent): 8,168

City Commission, two available seats

Joe McKenney: 4,886

Eric Hinebauch: 4,058

Paige Turoski: 2,840

Vanessa Hayden: 1,558

Susan Wolff: 6,185

Josh Copeland: 3,687

Neighborhood Councils, five seats available per council

Council 1

Michael Flaherty: 1,000

David Foscue: 708

Pat Goodover: 902

Everett Hall: 904

David Saslav: 645

Ronald Szabo: 728

Council 2

Aron Krischel: 587

Shyla Patera: 634

Frank Speidel: 608

Council 3

Sue Dickenson: 1,898

Kathleen Gessaman: 1,526

Eric Peterson: 1,712

Council 4

Richard Ashley: 1,205

Susan Ashley: 1,107

Sandra Guynn: 1,219

Council 5

Terry Albrecht: 642

Marcia Anderson: 615

Pat Bolton: 658

Eric Ray: 616

Council 6

Richard Cornellier: 666

Carl Donovan: 791

Earl Salley: 705

Jack Stuckman: 686

Allison Tangen: 784

Council 7

Linda Daggett: 461

Troy Lane: 402

Lisa Meyers: 422

Trevor Mikkelson: 417

Sandra Rice: 496

Council 8

Karen Grove: 958

Travis Grove: 887

Johnnie Scott: 909

Council 9

Bernard Danishefsky: 858

Karen Gray: 942

Scott Miranti: 901

Shannon Wilson: 882

Town of Cascade

Should chickens be allowed in town limits?

Yes: 94

No: 76

Belt

Ward 3, one seat

Becky Gorton: 10

Sally Miller: 24

Ward One, one seat

David Eggert: 29

April Wells: 40

