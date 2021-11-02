Election 2021: Results
9:45 p.m. update
Preliminary votes are in for the municipal elections in Great Falls, Belt and Cascade.
As a reminder, only those living within the boundary of those incorporated areas was eligible to vote.
About 29,000 ballots were issued, according to the Cascade County elections office.
Of those, 13,372 ballots have been counted so far, about 200 ballots remain to be counted.
The results are not considered final until the county has conducted a canvass and the County Commission certifies the results.
City of Great Falls
Mayor
Fred Burow: 4,795
Bob Kelly (incumbent): 8,168
City Commission, two available seats
Joe McKenney: 4,886
Eric Hinebauch: 4,058
Paige Turoski: 2,840
Vanessa Hayden: 1,558
Susan Wolff: 6,185
Josh Copeland: 3,687
Neighborhood Councils, five seats available per council
Council 1
Michael Flaherty: 1,000
David Foscue: 708
Pat Goodover: 902
Everett Hall: 904
David Saslav: 645
Ronald Szabo: 728
Council 2
Aron Krischel: 587
Shyla Patera: 634
Frank Speidel: 608
Council 3
Sue Dickenson: 1,898
Kathleen Gessaman: 1,526
Eric Peterson: 1,712
Council 4
Richard Ashley: 1,205
Susan Ashley: 1,107
Sandra Guynn: 1,219
Council 5
Terry Albrecht: 642
Marcia Anderson: 615
Pat Bolton: 658
Eric Ray: 616
Council 6
Richard Cornellier: 666
Carl Donovan: 791
Earl Salley: 705
Jack Stuckman: 686
Allison Tangen: 784
Council 7
Linda Daggett: 461
Troy Lane: 402
Lisa Meyers: 422
Trevor Mikkelson: 417
Sandra Rice: 496
Council 8
Karen Grove: 958
Travis Grove: 887
Johnnie Scott: 909
Council 9
Bernard Danishefsky: 858
Karen Gray: 942
Scott Miranti: 901
Shannon Wilson: 882
Town of Cascade
Should chickens be allowed in town limits?
Yes: 94
No: 76
Belt
Ward 3, one seat
Becky Gorton: 10
Sally Miller: 24
Ward One, one seat
David Eggert: 29
April Wells: 40