GFPD searching for person of interest in school bomb threat

On Feb. 10, a note was placed on a door at Whittier Elementary School.

The note, containing a bomb threat directed at multiple Great Falls’ schools, prompted a city-wide shut down of all Great Falls Public Schools, and most private schools.

While law enforcement officers from multiple agencies worked to inspect and clear every school in Great Falls, a simultaneous in-depth investigation was taking place.

“During the investigation detectives discovered surveillance video that yielded a person of interest. We have reason to believe this person frequents the downtown area and we are asking for your help identifying him. The photos are of decent quality and show a very identifiable jacket we hope someone recognizes,” according to the Great Falls Police Department.

If you have any information that may assist investigators in identifying this person or the person responsible for the threat, please call 406.455.8547, log on to http://www.P3Tips.com, or leave a private message here. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

PERSON OF INTEREST

Light skinned male

5’7” to 5’9” tall

Thin to medium build

Dark eyebrows

May have light or sparse facial hair

Smokes cigarettes

Wearing dark pants, dark beanie, and bright blue hoodie style jacket with wide white stripes down each arm and a white ¾ length zipper on the front

