Lions Park tennis courts closed for resurfacing, improvements
Park and Recreation is resurfacing the tennis courts in Lions Park beginning Oct. 25.
The courts will be closed for the project, which is expected to be completed in the spring, weather permitting.
The park maintenance district project includes new poles, fencing and an asphalt overlay of the courts.
For questions, call Park and Rec at 771-1265.
