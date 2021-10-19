Simon and Garfunkel Story to play at Mansfield Theater

The Simon and Garfunkel Story show is coming to the Mansfield Theater on Nov. 30 during its national tour.

It’s part of the Broadway in Great Falls series, organized by the Great Falls Symphony and its partners.

It’s the third show added to the lineup this year, which also includes Alton Brown Good Eats and The Price is Right Live.

Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Oct. 22 at gfsymphony.org.

“The immersive concert-style theater show chronicles the amazing journey shared by the folk-rock duo, Paul Simon and Art Garfunkel. It tells the story from their humble beginnings as Tom and Jerry to their incredible success as one of the best-selling music groups of the 1960s to their dramatic split in 1970. It culminates with the famous ‘The Concert in Central Park’ reunion in 1981 with more than half a million fans in attendance,” according to a release.

The show uses video projection, photos and original film footage and a full live band performing hits from the duo such as, Mrs. Robinson from the 1967 film The Graduate, Cecilia, Bridge Over Troubled Water, Homeward Bound and more.

“With more than 100 million album sales since 1965, Simon and Garfunkel’s perfect harmonies and songs that poignantly captured the times made them one of the most successful folk-rock duos of all time. Over the years, they won 10 Grammy Awards and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990. In 1977, their Bridge Over

Troubled Water album was nominated at the 1977 Brit Awards for Best International Album. In 2003, Simon and Garfunkel were awarded a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award and the following year saw their ‘The Sound of Silence’ awarded a Grammy Hall of Fame Award,” according to a release.

