Alton Brown playing Great Falls Nov. 22

Alton Brown is coming to the Mansfield Theater Nov. 22.

The “Alton Brown Live – Beyond The Eats” show is one during which Brown says fans can expect “more cooking, more comedy, more music and more potentially dangerous science stuff,” and warns “prepare for an evening unlike any other and if I call for volunteers…think twice.”

Tickets go on sale March 5 and will be available at the Mansfield Theater Box Office, by phone at 406-455-8514 or online at www.AltonBrownLive.com or www.Ticketing.GreatFallsMT.net.

Alton Brown has been on the Food Network for over 20 years and is best known as the creator, writer and host of Good Eats, Good Eats: Reloaded, and Good Eats: The Return. He also hosted Cutthroat Kitchen and served as the culinary commentator on Iron Chef America. There are two James Beard awards with Brown’s name on them in a drawer in his office, and somewhere in the world there’s a coveted Peabody awarded for Good Eats that was stolen out of his car back in 2013. In his spare time, he’s working on his ninth book on food and cooking.

This will be the first show from the Broadway in Great Falls partners since 2019, when the partners cut the season after suffering financial losses.

The upcoming Broadway in Great Falls series will include more shows and the season will be released this spring or summer, according to Hillary Shepherd, director of the Great Falls Symphony Association.

Subscribers from the 2018-2019 season will have first right of refusal to renew their seats and then it will open up to new subscribers after that, Shepherd said.

People can sign up for their email list at www.gfsymphony.org to get updates about Broadway in Great Falls.

