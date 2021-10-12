GFDA strategic planning meeting Oct. 12

The Great Falls Development Authority is developing a new regional economic development strategy.

The agency is hosting another community meeting to gather public input about the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of the Great Falls economy.

The meeting is 7-8:30 p.m. Oct. 12 in the Gibson Room at the Civic Center.

It’s the next in a series of community meetings and smaller groups of stakeholders that have been held the last month.

Jolene Schalper said that Great Falls has not done a regional strategic plan in at least the last 20 years and so the GFDA board got the resources to go through such a planning process.

Business bites: Honey Hippo Play Cafe opening; Porkie D’s moving; GFDA hosting community meeting on economic development strategy; new Mexican food truck; Sip ‘n Dip finalists announced; Big River Ruckus this weekend; no, we’re still not getting an Olive Garden

She said that once they’ve gathered input from the various groups, the consultant will synthesize that down to the salient points to emphasize community goals for a broader strategic plan that GFDA, as well as other community entities, will be able to break into actionable pieces.

Schalper said that GFDA serves a 13 county region, but that the process was seeming to focus on the City of Great Falls and Cascade County early on.

Business Bites: Five Guys is open; county looking at marijuana rules; NWGF celebrates owner built homes; Tidal Wave Car Spa coming; urgent care clinic open; Dracut Hill speed limit; Vaughn fire fee increased; Sun Prairie Village wastewater improvements; Little Shell listening sessions

The consultants are asking participants questions through what’s called a SWOT analysis, looking at strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

About 25 people attended a session in mid-September at Great Falls College MSU.

Some participants said that Great Falls is viewed as the “stepchild” community in Montana and that it doesn’t get the same chain restaurants and stores as other cities is a problem.

Business Bites: New Thai food truck; The Boutique Co. for sale; apartment demolition; outfitters for sale; pop-up concert at Cassiopeia; river cleanup event; Children’s Museum still fundraising; GFPD has new vehicles

Others pointed out that the community is not capitalizing on its strengths to the fullest extent, such as agriculture, the river and outdoor activities.

Some suggested the community needs an attitude adjustment to help attract growth.

“I think we’re all real down on Great Falls. I don’t want to be Bozeman. I think we need to be proud of our community. We’re right there,” Katie Hanning, director of the Home Builders Association of Great Falls.

Business Bites: Town Pump car wash opening; Nourish opening teaching kitchen; Apothecary coming; Carlson Q moving into former Big Mouth; United Way opens new office; Family Promise open house; Rescue Mission back to school rally

Keith Ballantyne, an architect, said “you’re kind of convincing yourself of it if you’re constantly putting yourself down.”

He said he’s noticed an undercurrent of anxiety around, making change difficult.

Peter Jennings, a downtown business owner, said that there’s an apathy in the community and the continued narrative of being a stepchild “dampens the spirit.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

