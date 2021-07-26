Open house planned for MDT project at Armington Junction

The Montana Department of Transportation is conducting a public open house Aug. 5 from 4-6:30 p.m. to discuss the final phase of the Belt North and South project at Armington Junction.

The open house will be at the Belt Public School at 1 Church Street.

The event will be an open house format, and the public is encouraged to attend at its convenience and visit the exhibits. Project team members will be in attendance to discuss the project and hear concerns and answer questions.

County in preliminary stage of replacing Armington Bridge

This summer, MDT will begin construction of Phase 3 of the Belt North and South project at Armington Junction, which is the intersection of U.S. 87 and U.S. 89 near Belt. Riverside Contracting was awarded the project and is anticipated to begin work in early August.

This project will:

Reconstruct about 3.5 miles of existing roadway on U.S. 87, widening the roadway before and after Armington Junction to five lanes.

Construct a roundabout at Armington Junction.

Construct a new bridge over Belt Creek and install new culvert structures for Neil Creek and Frenchman’s Coulee.

More information on the project is here.

Those who cannot attend the meeting can learn more about this project and provide comments by contacting Melissa Shannon at melissas@strategies360.com.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

