GFPS looking for real estate agent for sale of Roosevelt, Campfire properties

Great Falls Public Schools are divesting the former Roosevelt Elementary School and the Campfire property.

The school board voted June 28 to approve the disposal and surplus of those properties and during the Aug. 9 school board meeting, the board will consider the release of a request for qualifications for a real estate agent to assist the district in selling those properties.

GFPS selling Roosevelt Elementary, Campfire house

The RFQ will be available on the GFPS website and noticed according to state law.

Proposals will be due by Sept. 13.

The eventual sale will be completed by the selected real estate agent who will be paid from the proceeds on the sale of the properties.

According to state law, funds from the sale of district property must be credited to the debt service fund, building fund,

general fund, or other appropriate fund, at the discretion of the trustees.

Reiff appointed to school board; GFPS piloting arts programs; District concerned about teacher shortage

As part of the $98 million facilities bond that voters approved in 2016, Giant Springs Elementary School was constructed to replace Roosevelt, 2501 2nd Ave. N., and it served as a temporary school during construction. Roosevelt also served as the remote instruction center during COVID-19, which shut down in-person learning for a time and some students opted for remote learning.

“It has been determined that it is no longer suitable for district use,” according to the June staff report from Brian Patrick, GFPS director of business operations.

Patrick said that the school board will determine the appropriate fund after the sale of Roosevelt has been completed.

The Campfire house property was purchased with bond funds with the intent to add more parking by Great Falls High School, but zoning issues and costs to create the parking stopped the project. The district has since worked with the City of Great Falls to use a portion of Kranz Park to create more space for parking near Great Falls High.

Patrick told The Electric that the district had discussions with its bond counsel regarding the sale of the Campfire building since it was purchased with bond funds. The direction from counsel was that since the original intent of that purchase was for parking that it would be in the best interest of the district to use funds from that sale for parking.

City approves parkland swap with Great Falls Public Schools

Proceeds from the sale of the Campfire house will be used toward the new parking lot on school property next to Memorial Stadium, according to Patrick’s staff report.

There was some discussion years ago about letting Alliance for Youth use the Campfire building, but according to Patrick, bond counsel advised against it since it was purchased with bond money specifically for parking.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

