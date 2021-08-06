Cotton confirmed for AFGSC command, 4th star

The U.S. Senate confirmed Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton for command of Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana. He’ll also pin on his fourth star.

He is currently the deputy commander at AFGSC and was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base from 2009-2011 when he was vice commander and commander.

Cotton is the first Black man to command AFGSC and the only running an Air Force major command, according to Air Force Times.

He’s assuming command of the organization as it modernizes the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile weapons system to the ground based strategic deterrent that would replace the system at Malmstrom and the other two ICBM bases.

Cotton also commanded Air University in Alabama and 20th Air Force at Global Strike Command and U.S. Strategic Command’s Task Force 214 at F.E. Warren AFB in Wyoming.

The Senate voted in December 2017 to confirm him for the rank of lieutenant general.

