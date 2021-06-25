Former Montana military commanders selected for Air Force, VA leadership positions

Lt. Gen. Anthony Cotton has been nominated to assume command of Air Force Global Strike Command at Barksdale Air Force Base in Louisiana.

He is currently the deputy commander and was stationed at Malmstrom Air Force Base from 2009-2011 when he was vice commander and commander.

Allen confirmed for brigadier general rank, Cotton confirmed for third star

If confirmed, Cotton would also be promoted to four-star general and be the first Black man to command AFGSC and the only running an Air Force major command, according to Air Force Times.

He would also assume command of the organization as it modernizes the Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile weapons system to the ground based strategic deterrent that would replace the system at Malmstrom.

Air Force releases final environmental assessment for GBSD test program

Cotton also commander Air University in Alabama and 20th Air Force at Global Strike Command and U.S. Strategic Command’s Task Force 214 at F.E. Warren AFB in Wyoming.

The Senate voted in December 2017 to confirm him for the rank of lieutenant general.

Former Malmstrom commander assumes command of Air Force center in Texas

Matt Quinn, former adjutant general of the Montana National Guard.

He was nominated by President Joe Biden and confirmed by the Senate on June 17 to serve as the seventh Under Secretary for Memorial Affairs at the Department of Veterans Affairs. He leads 155 VA national cemeteries and 119 VA grant funded state and tribal veteran cemeteries.

Hronek selected to lead Montana military department, National Guard

His responsibilities include maintaining the cemeteries as national shrines; design and construction activities related to the establishment of new national cemeteries; overseeing memorial programs to honor the service of veterans, including the provision of headstones, markers, medallions and Presidential Memorial Certificates; and administering federal grants to help states, territories and tribal governments establish veterans cemeteries, according to his VA bio.

Quinn is a retired major general and served nearly 37 years in the Army and Army National Guard.

From June 2019 to January 2021, he was president of the Adjutants General Association.

Quinn served as commander of A Company, 34th Signal Battalion in Operation Desert Storm, 1991 and commander of the 495th Transportation Battalion in Operation Iraqi Freedom, 2003-2004.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

